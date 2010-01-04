Le programme est d’ores et déjà lancé et certaines personnalités nous ont déjà dit « oui » cette année:

  • Jean-Philippe Courtois, Président, Microsoft International
  • Leo  Apotheker, CEO,  SAP AG
  • Martin Fowler, auteur, conférencier et expert, ThoughtWorks
  • Derrick de Kerckhove, philosophe et sociologue
  • Bernard Stiegler, philosophe, directeur département du développement culturel au Centre Georges-Pompidou
  • Yves Morieux, Senior Vice Président, BCG

http://www.universite-du-si.com